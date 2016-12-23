PML-N sweeps Punjab in local body polls

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has swept Punjab in local body elections as winning candidates in all the districts belong to the federally ruling political party.

Meanwhile, PML-N has won at least 25 seats in district councils out of 33 in Punjab.

Razzaq Malik of Faisalabad secured 11 votes while losing independent candidate, Sheraz Kahlun managed 8 votes. Another independent candidate, Mumtaz Ali Cheema lost the election as he secured 0 votes. Sheikh Sarwat Ikram of Gujranwala clinched victory with 40 votes against independent candidate, Yahya Butt s 10 votes.

In Multan, Malik Adnan Dogar of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) secured 28 votes against 50 votes of PML-N s winning candidate, Chaudhry Naveed Arain.

In Rawalpindi and Sargodha, Sardar Naseem and Malik Aslam Naveed both belonging to PML-N won unopposed.

Zahid Mehmood who contested the election in Bahawalpur against PML-N s as an independent candidate lost after securing 2 votes against winning candidate s 4 votes.

PML-N bagged another two seats unopposed in Punjab as Sialkot s Tauheed Akhtar Chaudhry and Gujrat s Haji Nasir Mehmood won unopposed.

In Dera Ghazi Khan, PML-N s Shahid Hameed won with 8 votes and defeated two independent candidates named Imran Shah and Sardar Sherbaz. Asad Baloch of Sahiwal from PML-N also won unopposed.