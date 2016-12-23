PML-N sweeps Punjab in local body polls

Latest update December 23rd, 2016 10:44 AM
LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has swept Punjab in local body elections as winning candidates in all the districts belong to the federally ruling political party.
Meanwhile, PML-N has won at least 25 seats in district councils out of 33 in Punjab.
Razzaq Malik of Faisalabad secured 11 votes while losing independent candidate, Sheraz Kahlun managed 8 votes. Another independent candidate, Mumtaz Ali Cheema lost the election as he secured 0 votes. Sheikh Sarwat Ikram of Gujranwala clinched victory with 40 votes against independent candidate, Yahya Butt s 10 votes.
In Multan, Malik Adnan Dogar of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) secured 28 votes against 50 votes of PML-N s winning candidate, Chaudhry Naveed Arain.
In Rawalpindi and Sargodha, Sardar Naseem and Malik Aslam Naveed both belonging to PML-N won unopposed.
Zahid Mehmood who contested the election in Bahawalpur against PML-N s as an independent candidate lost after securing 2 votes against winning candidate s 4 votes.
PML-N bagged another two seats unopposed in Punjab as Sialkot s Tauheed Akhtar Chaudhry and Gujrat s Haji Nasir Mehmood won unopposed.
In Dera Ghazi Khan, PML-N s Shahid Hameed won with 8 votes and defeated two independent candidates named Imran Shah and Sardar Sherbaz. Asad Baloch of Sahiwal from PML-N also won unopposed.
