‘Pakistan, Russia, China to discuss regional security situation in Moscow’

By Asghar Ali Mubarak

ISLAMABAD: The trilateral meeting between Pakistan, Russia and China will be held in Moscow on 27th of this month to discuss regional peace and stability including situation in Afghanistan.

Foreign Office Spokesman Nafees Zakaria in his weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, he said Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhary will lead the Pakistan delegation at the talks.

Answering a question about Afghanistan, the Spokesman said peace and stability in that country is in the interest of Pakistan and the entire region.

He said Pakistan is remain committed to cooperate in efforts towards this end.

To a question, he said Pakistan has achieved many successes in operation Zarb-e-Azb against terrorism, which was acknowledged by the international community including the United States. He said action is being taken against terrorists without any discrimination.

Replying to a question, the Spokesman said there are seven hundred and twenty-eight Pakistani nationals in different jails and deportation centers in Saudi Arabia in different cases. He said legal aid is being provided to them.

Foreign Office Spokesman called upon the United Nations, Amnesty International and other human rights organizations to call India into account for its blatant violations of human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir.

He pointed out that since martyrdom of Burhan Wani, India is violating UN Charter and international laws on fundamental rights.

It has been arresting innocent Kashmiris using draconian laws such as Public Safety Act. He said ten thousand Kashmiris have been arrested in the last five months and their whereabouts is now known. He said six thousand innocent Kashmiris were made victim of pallet guns by the Indian forces.

He said Pakistan is deeply concerned about atrocities being committed by the Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir and worst kind of human rights violations there. He said Pakistan will continue to raise the issue at international fora.