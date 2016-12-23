Netherlands wants to enhance trade relations with Pakistan

RAWALPINDI: Netherlands wants to enhance bilateral trade with Pakistan and also keen to invest with the country, said Netherland envoy Jeannette Seppen during her visit to Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here Thursday.

The Ambassador said her country is fully aware of the problems being faced by Pakistan regarding business and her country was ready to assist Pakistan in agri-based projects, live stock , renewable and alternate energy resources like wind, solar and bio mass.

She stressed on traders to take advantage of Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) plus scheme granted by the European Union.

She said that purchase of Engro foods by a Dutch company reflects the trust of Dutch investors, adding there is tremendous potential to enhance trade and investment cooperation in the agriculture, dairy, livestock, horticulture, shipping, ports, maritime infrastructure, water management and the energy sectors.

She also appreciated the role of RCCI in boosting trade activities in the region.