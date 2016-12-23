NAB recovered billions in Balochistan corruption scandal, says DG

QUETTA: Director General (DG) operations, National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Zahir Shah, has said that the anti-graft department has successfully recovered billions of rupees from those involved in Balochistan corruption scandal.

Addressing a news conference, Shah defended NAB’s plea bargain policy under which request of two key accused has been accepted, paying the way for their release from the NAB custody.

The NAB’s decision to ‘clear’ the accused has raised eyebrows.

“The plea bargaining should not be taken as negative. I want to assure you that NAB will transfer the amount to its rightful owners after the plea bargain is materialised. NAB will not keep a penny from this,” he said, adding that any amount recovered by NAB is handed over to provincial governments via their chief secretaries.

“It’s our historic achievement to recover billions of rupees while those involved are hiding their faces in shame and embracement.”

The accused are Mushtaq Ahmed Raisani, the then finance secretary of Balochistan, and Sohail Majeed Shah, contractor and frontman of ex-adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan.

They are facing charges of Rs.40 billion corruption.