FM responses on U.S. putting Taobao back on blacklist of “notorious marketplaces”

Chinese officials have reiterated that trade issues need to be solved through negotiations. The latest comments from the foreign ministry were made after US officials placed Taobao, a Chinese consumer shopping website, on a blacklist of “notorious marketplaces.”

The move by the U.S. Trade Representative’s office against the online bazaar run by Alibaba Group followed complaints from U.S. and international trade groups for apparel and luxury goods that Taobao was not doing enough to police sales of fakes and pirated products.

Inclusion on the blacklist does not carry any direct penalties but is a blow to Alibaba’s efforts to shed perceptions its websites are riddled with fakes.

“We have consistently emphasized that U.S. – China trade relations are mutually beneficial, so we hope that the U.S. and China can work together to develop them smoothly and healthily and in a way that benefits both sides,” said Hua Chunying, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman in Beijing.

She added that she did not know the details of the blacklisting, but “If some specific issue arises we also hope that both sides can appropriately solve them through friendly negotiations, both sides should provide open and fair environments for each other’s industries to develop in” .

Taobao was put on the USTR blacklist in 2011 but removed in 2012 after it made efforts to address concerns of intellectual property rights holders and committed to cut the number of pirated and counterfeit goods on its website.

In unveiling its 2016 list, USTR acknowledged that Alibaba had taken steps to combat piracy.

Alibaba Group President Michael Evans said in a statement the company was “very disappointed” to be put back on the list as it was far more advanced in protecting intellectual property rights than it was four years ago.

He added that the decision ignored Alibaba’s work to remove more than twice the number of product listings this year than in 2015. – CRI