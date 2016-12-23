FIA, police officers rewarded with cash prizes for outstanding performance

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan on Thursday while acknowledging outstanding performance of FIA and ICT police officers and officials in the outgoing year (2016) awarded them cash rewards and commendation certificates here at a ceremony. The awardees from FIA included Director FIA Lahore Dr Usman Anwar, Inspector FIA Sindh Zone Abdul Rauf, SI FIA Balochistan Rasheed Mehmood, SI FIA Punjab Zone Mohsin Butt and Wajid Ali, FC Immigration BIAK FIA KPK Zone.

Officers and officials of ICT Police who have been recognized include SP Capt (R) Ilyas, SI Abdul Razzaq, ASI Tauseef Ahmed, ASI Saleem Raza, ASI Muhammad Ashraf and Constable Yasir Mehmood. Dr Usman Anwar, Director FIA Lahore and Capt (R) Ilyas SP Investigation ICT Police were also declared Best Officers of the year.

The best officers were awarded cash rewards of Rs300,000 while the second category included those who were rewarded with Rs100,000 along with commendation certificate.

Talking to the officers, the Interior Minister commended their performance and observed that the award was a token of recognition for their services to the people. He observed that the awards should further motivate them and should also inspire their colleagues to improve their performance and earn similar recognition. Earlier, chairing a high level meeting Interior Minister directed ICT Police and law enforcing agencies to ensure greater coordination and improvement in combing operations that are being carried out to apprehend hardcore criminals. He directed that every arrests show follow proper prosecution in the courts of law to bring the criminals to justice. Taking note of continued traffic congestion on various main roads and arteries of the federal capital, the Interior Minister gave 24 hours to Islamabad Traffic Police to come up with a comprehensive strategy to overcome the issue of traffic logjam in the capital especially during office hours and school timings. The Minister directed ITP Police to launch public awareness campaign helping them to observe traffic rules and improve traffic flow. FIA briefed the Minister over the progress into country-wide campaign against proclaimed offenders launched on the directives of the Interior Minister. Over 500 proclaimed offenders wanted in various cases have been arrested by FIA so far while efforts were afoot to apprehend the remaining offenders. It was informed that passports of 1139 have been blacklisted while 872 CNICs of POs have been blocked.

FIA, ICT Police, NADRA and other agencies concerned are working closely to ensure compilation of complete data of Proclaimed Offenders for ensuring their early arrest.

It informed by Director FIA Islamabad that the campaign against human traffickers and illegal travel agents launched under directives of the Interior Minister has resulted into significant successes and during the year 2016, not even a single person was deportee from abroad on forged documents.

The Minister appreciated FIA for their continued efforts against human smugglers and illegal travel agent mafia. He observed that illegal agent mafias not only exploited innocent and needy people but also caused bad name for the country. He directed FIA to continue its campaign with same zeal and spirit. ICT Police also gave a detailed presentation and comparative analysis of law and order situation in the federal capital as compared to the previous years. The Minister observed that though there was significant reduction in the crime rate however much more needs to done to make the capital almost crime free.