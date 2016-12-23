China’s global governance achievements praised after G20 in Hangzhou

BEIJING: China’s hosting of the G20 Summit in Hangzhou has been praised in the first comprehensive report on the event released Thursday in Beijing.

The “New Pattern of Global Governance” described Hangzhou as a milestone for globalization and global governance.

The report said 2016 was the beginning of an exploration of global governance, which since the summit had taken on a new pattern.

Feride Inan, a policy analyst at the Economic Policy Research Foundation of Turkey (TEPAV), was a major contributor to “New Pattern of Global Governance” document.

“China knows, it showed that it knows how to negotiate far more than many other countries. It was able to bring together very different actors in the G20, group emerging advances but also very different sizes and very different type of economies. To be able to include all their voices and perspectives in the communique and throughout the agenda in 2016, so this was a very impressive point. I think it was an opportunity for China to showcase its approach to global governance,” Feride Inan said.

The report also noted that China had restored global economic confidence in 2016 and had reestablished the G20 as a leadership mechanism in global economic governance.

Many “first times” were highlighted in the report: The summit came up with a comprehensive system for global development for the first time; it put innovation into its central agenda for the first time; a series of agreements such as the framework of global multilateral investment rules and the “G20 Global Strategy on Trade Growth” were also reached at the summit.

All these “first times” added up to a major contribution by China to global governance, said the document.

The report further suggested that the G20 Summit next year should focus on the implementation of important policies concerning innovation, inclusivity, sustainable growth, trade management and global development. – CRI