Pakistan, Bosnia agree to strengthen bilateral cooperation

Pakistan and Bosnia Herzegovina Wednesday agreed to further strengthen their bilateral cooperation in trade, agriculture, textile, education and defence sectors.

The understanding came during talks between Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his Bosnian counterpart Denis Zvizdic in Sarajevo on Wednesday.

Later, speaking at a joint news conference, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said the two sides had a most productive and detailed round of talks and reviewed the entire spectrum of their bilateral ties.

He said the two countries have agreed to strengthen their collaboration in investment and culture.

The prime minister said Pakistan’s economy has shown great improvement in several years and the growth rate has gone up.

He invited Bosnian businessmen and enterpreneurs to take advantage of investment opportunities in Pakistan.

Sharif said Bosnia has a vibrant textile industry and a dynamic agriculture sector and Pakistan would like to seek its cooperation in these sectors.

The Bosnian prime minister said Pakistan is a sincere friend of Bosnia and thanked it for providing assistance to the country over the last 25 years.

“It is time to move our relations to new phase and explore possibility of developing trade relations,” he said.

He expressed satisfaction that trade between the two countries has registered growth during the last one year.

The Bosnian prime minister said signing of different agreements would also help bolster ties between the two countries.

He said the Joint Commission of the two countries should identify more areas for cooperation.