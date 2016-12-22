No terror organization operational in Pakistan: Info Minister

LANDIKOTAL: Federal Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Wednesday ruled out presence of any organized network of terrorists in the country saying most of these terrorists have been eliminated and the remaining others fled the country.

Talking to media, he said the terrorists holed up outside Pakistan come from across the border and launch assaults on the people of Pakistan.

On this occasion, he feted previous Chief of Army Staff General (rtd) Raheel Sharif, saying, “Raheel Sharif played a pivotal role in restoring peace,” adding the war on terrorism is not yet over.

“At present, there is no network of terrorists in the country. Terrorists who launch attacks here are not present in Pakistan,” he clarified.

The federal minister called upon Afghanistan to respect its relationship with Pakistan, saying, “Afghanistan should not play in hands of others.”

Earlier, Chaudry Nisar visited Headquarters of Frontier Corps (FC) at Bala Hisar Fort.

The interior minister laid wreath at Yadgar-e-shuhada (martyrs monument) and offered fateha for the eternal peace of the departed souls.

The FC authorities briefed the minister about the role of FC in operation Zarb-e-Azb, sacrifices of FC troops for country’s defence and operational preparedness of the force.