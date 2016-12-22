Jiangxi court overthrows wrongful convictions in a case 16 years ago

The High People’s Court in Jiangxi province has thrown out convictions of four people in a rape case 16 years ago.

Huang Zhiqiang, Fang Chunping, Cheng Fagen and Cheng Lihe were sentenced to death in 2003 on charges of robbery, rape and homicide.

The death penalties were upheld in their first retrial in 2004 at the request of the provincial court. Two years later, they received suspended death sentences in the final ruling. All of the four convicted later lodged an appeal against the ruling.

The High People’s Court in Jiangxi started a review of the case in 2015 and launched a retrial in April of this year. – CRI