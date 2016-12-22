Latest update December 22nd, 2016 8:20 PM

The Daily Mail is providing Latest News, Headlines +ACY-amp+ADs Stories from Pakistan about Politics, Business, Sports, Showbiz, Entertainment +ACY-amp+ADs etc. Daily Mail

Latest News

Investigation from RAW agent Kulbhushan Yadav underway, says Sartaj

Dec 22, 2016 Top Stories 0

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Adviser on Feogin Affairs Sartaj Aziz on Wednesday said that investigation from Indian agent Kulbhushan Yadav is underway and more evidence is being collected from him.

Briefing the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs in Islamabad, Sartaj Aziz said that dossiers about Indian involvement in subversive activities in Pakistan will be presented before the United Nations (UN) and other important countries after completion of investigation from detained RAW agent.

Sartaj Aziz also regretted Indian aggression on the Line of Control (LoC).

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhary said that 45 Pakistani civilians have embraced martyrdom as a result of unprovoked Indian firing on the Line of Control.

He said Pakistan has informed the United Nations in writing about these violations.

The Foreign Secretary further noted that there are several UN resolutions on the Kashmir dispute. He said the international community should exert its pressure on India for the implementation of these resolutions.

Pakistan, Bosnia agree to strengthen bilateral cooperation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Special Editorial

Editor’s Pick

DM Investigates

DM Investigates Archive

Pak-China Media Forum

Special Coverage

Special Coverage

Special coverage on China's Two Party Sessions by The Daily Mail - People's Daily