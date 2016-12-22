Corps Commander, CM Sindh discuss Karachi operation

Latest update December 22nd, 2016 8:20 PM
Dec 22, 2016
KARACHI: Corps Commander Karachi Lieutenant General Shahid Baig Mirza on Wednesday called on Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and discussed matters pertaining to law and order.
According to our correspondent, the high-ups exchanged views over the strategy to carry on crackdown against criminals and terrorists in Sindh especially in Karachi.
Officials said the CM has reiterated his commitment to restore peace in Karachi. He also acknowledged that Rangers and army’s role in Karachi operation has yielded positive results.
Yesterday, Lieutenant General Shahid Baig Mirza visited Rangers Headquarters in Karachi and held a meeting with newly appointed DG Rangers Major General Mohammad Saeed.
