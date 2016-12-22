Latest update December 22nd, 2016 8:20 PM

The Daily Mail is providing Latest News, Headlines +ACY-amp+ADs Stories from Pakistan about Politics, Business, Sports, Showbiz, Entertainment +ACY-amp+ADs etc. Daily Mail

Latest News

Corps Commander, CM Sindh discuss Karachi operation

Dec 22, 2016 Top Stories 0

KARACHI: Corps Commander Karachi Lieutenant General Shahid Baig Mirza on Wednesday called on Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and discussed matters pertaining to law and order.

According to our correspondent, the high-ups exchanged views over the strategy to carry on crackdown against criminals and terrorists in Sindh especially in Karachi.

Officials said the CM has reiterated his commitment to restore peace in Karachi. He also acknowledged that Rangers and army’s role in Karachi operation has yielded positive results.

Yesterday, Lieutenant General Shahid Baig Mirza visited Rangers Headquarters in Karachi and held a meeting with newly appointed DG Rangers Major General Mohammad Saeed.

Indian cruise missile 'Nirbhay' test fails for the fourth time

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Special Editorial

Editor’s Pick

DM Investigates

DM Investigates Archive

Pak-China Media Forum

Special Coverage

Special Coverage

Special coverage on China's Two Party Sessions by The Daily Mail - People's Daily