A Letter To World Muslim Leaders

We, as Muslims are going through the critical and troublesome time of the human history . Everybody from every corner of the cosmos are blaming Muslims for the uncertainty and creating the monster face of the world, which is untruth. Let me tell if Muslims of the world are terrorists then what America did in Afghanistan and Iraq ? killed lac’s of Muslims there without any clue of sinful act. What Israel is doing in Palestine and in Gaza Strip since 1948 ? What Russian air jets did in Syria, bombing on their little kids, Masjids, homes and their Institutions .Is it not the act of barbarity, inhumanity and terrorism.

It’s very sad and it deeply hurts for witnessing the Bloodshedding of our own Muslim fellows around the world. It’s because of the deep slumber of the Muslim leaders of the world, who are loosing themselves , their identity and their own people in Syria, Palestine, Afghanistan , Libya, Burma , Kashmir etc. May be the condition in Muslim countries of Middle east and South east Asia would be better than present situation if the concerned Muslim leaders would be like Umar Muqhtar , a Living Legend and a “Lion of the Desert ” of Libya, Yasir Arafat of Palestine , Maqbool Bhat of Kashmir than being a puppet dictators installed by America and its allies in middle east and in the Indian Occupied Kashmir. Whatever is happening in Muslim population areas of the world is all about the bankruptcy and lacking of cooperation and disunity in Muslim leaders of the world.

Dear Muslim Leaders .

I am one of your estranged son. Who views you from very afar – from India occupied land Kashmir where people living under the shades of humiliation, raining of bullets and a threat same as the children’s of Syria and Palestine . I look at you with my fierce eyes as an oppressed Kashmiri . May be I would see better than any other. I see you and myself in a state of trouble, humiliation, barbarity and vandalism . I see that You are losing your dignity and honour before in the eyes of the world. I can see from here that human history is being written with the innocent blood of Muslims . It’s not because of the super powers of the world that Muslim nations are suffering huge barbarity and ruthness but it’s lack of your vision , a balance of power among Muslims nation states , social functionality , rampant corruption , incapable and unaccountable governance which consequently creates disunity uncooperative nature among Muslim Countries. Because of the lack of your leadership Muslims are facing taunts and abusing from allover the world. They are being accusations for things that they not did.

Dear Muslim Leaders .

You should brake your silence and work unitedly and give relieve to Muslims of the cosmos , a sense of freeness, full of liberties and a freedom of freely moving .You need to stand up and raise the voice against the evils. It’s a need of visionary leadership from the Muslim Countries of the world to help and to save Muslims from another unfolding disaster and destruction, You need to secure the lives of refugees of Syria and Palestine . You need to generate the history of Muslims well and peaceful. You need to wipe out a tear of Muslims. You need to save Muslim refugees and You need to preserve self esteem and dignity of fellow Muslims of the world.

To conclude , I believe in You to make unity and cooperation with each other. I believe in You to stand up as the saviours of the Muslims of the world. I believe in You to work and to spread the message around globe that Islam is religion of peace, love ,affection and prosperity and a way of enlightenment of human race.

Thank You.

Javeed Bin Nabi studying International Relations at Islamic University Of Science And Technology , Awantipora Kashmir .