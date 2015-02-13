Latest update October 31st, 2017 4:53 PM

PTI finalizes Senate candidates from KPK

Feb 13, 2015 Top Stories 2

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentary Board, under the Chairmanship of Imran Khan, met on Thursday evening to shortlist candidates for the Senate elections from Khyber Pukhtunkhwa.

6-PTI SenateEarlier in the week, the Parliamentary Board had gone through the 131 applications and interviewed all the applicants.

The final decision on the shortlisted candidates was premised upon 2 principles: One, the candidates must belong to the province so that the province is given its due representation in the Senate; and, two, they must not be close relatives/family members of PTI legislators/ministers.

The final 10 shortlisted candidates include Samina Abid and Rabia Basra for women senators, Noman Wazir and Latif Yusufzai for technocrats, Brig ® John Kenneth Williams and Ravi Kumar for minorities’ representation and Mohsin Aziz, Syed Shibli Faraz, Fazal Mohammad Khan and Barrister Salman Afridi for general representation.

