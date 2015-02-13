PTI finalizes Senate candidates from KPK

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentary Board, under the Chairmanship of Imran Khan, met on Thursday evening to shortlist candidates for the Senate elections from Khyber Pukhtunkhwa.

Earlier in the week, the Parliamentary Board had gone through the 131 applications and interviewed all the applicants.

The final decision on the shortlisted candidates was premised upon 2 principles: One, the candidates must belong to the province so that the province is given its due representation in the Senate; and, two, they must not be close relatives/family members of PTI legislators/ministers.

The final 10 shortlisted candidates include Samina Abid and Rabia Basra for women senators, Noman Wazir and Latif Yusufzai for technocrats, Brig ® John Kenneth Williams and Ravi Kumar for minorities’ representation and Mohsin Aziz, Syed Shibli Faraz, Fazal Mohammad Khan and Barrister Salman Afridi for general representation.